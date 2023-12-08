loading…

Ignoring the humanitarian crisis, the US did not give Israel a deadline to end operations in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) does not provide Israel deadline to end its massive combat operations in Gaza Strip in the midst of the humanitarian crisis that hit the Palestinian enclave.

According to White House national security aide John Finer, if the war ended now, the militant group Hamas would continue to pose a threat.

“We haven’t given Israel a firm deadline, and this is not our role. This is their conflict. Still, we have influence, even if we don’t have complete control over what happens in Gaza,” Finer said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington as quoted from The New Arab, Friday (8/12/2023).

Finer said that Israel has two objectives in Gaza; ensuring Hamas can no longer rule the densely populated enclave and can no longer pose a threat to Israel after the deadly October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others.

“Frankly, if the war were stopped today, (Hamas) would continue to pose (a threat) and that is why we have not been able to ask Israel to stop or force a ceasefire,” Finer said.

Citing an Israeli report, Finer said the US believes there are many legitimate military targets remaining in southern Gaza, including “most but not much” Hamas leadership and Washington does not have any evidence to contradict that assessment.

Finer acknowledged there were several aspects in the way Israel’s military operations in northern Gaza were conducted that did not show “adequate regard” for civilian life. He also repeated the US call to improve these aspects.

“We work day in and day out and are directly involved every day, including today, frankly, between the (US) President and the (Israeli) Prime Minister on how the conflict is unfolding throughout the Gaza region, but with a particular focus on the southern region,” said Finer .

Finer was referring to a telephone conversation that took place on Thursday morning local time between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are no details about the talks yet, but a statement will be issued later.