A court ruling in the Netherlands allows the government to export spare parts for Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets despite the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

THE HAGUE – A court in the Netherlands rejected a human rights group's demand to stop the government from exporting spare parts stealth fighter jet F-35 the Israel. This ruling ignores the genocide experienced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Hague District Court on Friday ruled that the Dutch government should be given the freedom to determine political and policy issues when deciding on arms exports.

“The considerations made by the minister were largely political and policy in nature, and the judge had to give the minister great latitude,” the court said of its decision.

Several human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the local branch of Oxfam, said that Israel used F-35 aircraft, for which spare parts were supplied by the Netherlands, in aerial bombings of Gaza.

This resulted in the killing of civilians in large-scale bombings which may constitute war crimes.

“Israel ignored basic principles of the laws of war, such as distinguishing between civilian and military targets and the principle of proportionality, in its bombing of Gaza,” the rights groups said in their court filing.

The Netherlands has a regional warehouse that stores US-made F-35 spare parts, which can be sent to other F-35 partner countries such as Israel.

According to the Middle East Monitor report, Sunday (17/12/2023), government documents show that several weeks after the Hamas operation on October 7, the Dutch government authorized the delivery of spare parts for Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jet.

It was further reported that the Dutch Ministry of Defense, which oversees the export, would not comment on the court case.