In order for them to calculate the price at which you could sell your car on the market (or to themselves), you have to enter a series of data related to the vehicle model in question. They start with some basic ones to comb the state of the second-hand market, such as brand, model, year of registration, type of fuel, displacement, CV, etc.

After these more general data, you must complete a series of more specific details about your vehicle. For example, the vehicle's mileage, which is one of the factors that most causes a car to depreciate, whether your maintenance is in order, whether it has suffered some type of severe breakdown, etc. After filling in all the details and uploading some recent photographs showing the aesthetic condition of the car, you will obtain a estimated selling price. This is the price at which the platform buys your car and they would subsequently make a profit, so putting it up for sale yourself on a second-hand platform should represent a higher percentage of possible profit. If you decide to sell it directly tocompramostucoche.es, which will save you time at the cost of losing some money, make an appointment at one of their branches, where they will check that the information is correct and review the condition of the vehicle.

Flexicar

Flexicar is not only in itself one of the main markets where you can buy second-hand cars, but it can also be a good alternative if you want to sell yours. However, first of all you must enter the details of the vehicle to value it online.

In this case, it will ask us for a series of details such as brand, model, year of registration, bodywork, type of transmission, fuel, version or kilometers. It also has a database that can be used to verify if the data is correct, so it also They will ask you to enter the car registration number..

Plus Occasion

Like the previous ones, ocasionplus.es is a website that is responsible for the online appraisal of your car aimed at you selling it to them, but once you know the price at which vehicles equivalent to yours are sold on the market, you can decide whether to give it to them or go to the private second-hand car market. Whatever the case, the operation of this appraisal website is really similar to the previous examples, so it can serve as a second or third opinion and later you can make an average price between the three.

First, select if the vehicle you want to sell is a tourism, an industrial or professional vehicle or a motorcycle. After this, enter basic data to better target the type of model and variant you have: make, model, year, bodywork, transmission type, fuel, version and mileage. After entering all the car information, you will have to add your own, including email and phone number so that they can contact you and inform you of the price. After this, you can decide whether or not to go to one of their stations where they will check the condition of the car and buy it from you on the spot.

If you prefer by telephone, you can call 912 582 797 from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). On Sundays they have reduced hours from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can also enter the data and request your appraisal via WhatsApp.