Since the obsession with Insomniac's Wolverine is leading some to install files of dubious origin, I would like to be able to calm your cravings with a bite that may seem like it tastes little, but is actually a forgotten gem.

Coming from a time when games based on movies were a piece of shit, for how he managed to turn the tables.

The Wolverine you should have already tried

Created by Raven Software, now best known for making the best multiplayer in the Call of Duty saga, but a developer with many games to consider (Singularity, I'm looking at you), X-Men Origins: Wolverine managed to break with what we usually understood as a game based on a movie.

It's not that in this case it was really good – it's not going to change your life either, let's not freak out, but now let's get to it – but it also has the amazing milestone of having better scores and reviews than the film from which it was inspired.

If Wolverine's origins tape was just another piece of gum waiting to be stretched, the game was an overdose of action and gore that inevitably reminded us of another gem from that time that has been on the lips of some recently: the old God of War.

If Kratos had his swords, Wolverine It had its claws, and as in the case of the Greek myth of the video game, it only needed a handful of combos and brutal attacks to keep us hooked during the slightly less than 10 hours that the adventure lasted.

With gore as a flag

X-Men Origins: Wolverine It was a game about excess, one in which you jump from ship to ship thanks to an automated attack in which you pounce on an enemy with your claws, impale them on a machine gun turret, have the turret burst your chest with its shots and You break the leg of the shooter while you watch the damaged body regenerate little by little.

I wanted to run so hard that, in that representation of Wolverine's power, we often walked as if we were a damn bloody skeleton, scratching ourselves and taking bullets in one of those experiences that constantly asks us to attack first and ask questions later.





Hand in hand with a large collection of combos and some spectacular final attacks that made us understand why it was banned in some of its versions (compared to a film that was lowered to ages 13+ to please the US audience), X-Men Origins: Wolverine It is a gem from another era.

Unfortunately, getting it digitally today is an impossible mission, although you can find it physically in some second-hand stores and, if you want to opt for import, there are still copies in some Anglo-Saxon chains. If you didn't do it back in the day and you are a fan of superhero games, I assure you that it is one of those titles that you should try one day.

