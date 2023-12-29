What Microsoft has not achieved, Steam can achieve: millions of users abandoning their old operating systems. The reason is that Steam will stop working on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 on January 1, 2024that is, within two days.

This is what Steam Technical Support says on its website: “Starting January 1, 2024, Steam will no longer support Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 operating systems.. After that date, the Steam client will not run on those versions of Windows. To continue using Steam, users will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows.”

Curiously, the blame for this end of support does not lie with Valve or Microsoft, but… Google. This is what the statement says: “This change is necessary as core features of Steam depend on the built-in version of Google Chrome, which no longer works on older versions of Windows.”

How to continue using Steam on a Windows 7 or Windows 8 PC

Does this mean that a computer equipped with one of these systems will no longer be able to play Steam games? Not quite. If you don't update Steam, you will be able to continue playing. The problem is that the platform is updated every week, with new features, bug fixes, online support improvements, new hardware, etc.

Some games may not work well or may not be supported.if you don't update the Steam client.

The most sensible solution is to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11. After all, Microsoft's support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 ended a long time ago, and you run a security risk if you continue using these systems, because the bugs through which cybercriminals sneak in are no longer patched.

Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025, although it offers the option to pay a subscription to continue using it, and receive security patches.

Support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 on Steam ends January 1, 20204. If you use these systems, it is time to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to continue playing.