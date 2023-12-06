Simple Mobile Tools, the popular collection of open source applications for Android, has changed hands. ZipoApps is now the owner. This change represents a worrying sign for loyal users of these popular tools.

Android is about to experience a significant change in its app ecosystem. Simple Mobile Tools, known for its simplicity and absence of ads, has been a favorite among users looking for efficient and ad-free alternatives.

Under the new leadership of ZipoApps, this landscape could change drastically as we can read on its Github page. It is not a company foreign to the world of mobile applications. It describes itself as a leader in monetization, a claim that has raised concerns among Simple Mobile Tools users.

The fear is that these apps, once ad-free and open source, will soon be riddled with advertising and subscription models. In the Google Play Store, the change is already evident.

Ads and Monetization in Simple Mobile Tools Apps

Simple Mobile Tools pages now display the Contains Ads label, a clear indicator that ZipoApps’ monetization strategy is already underway, a notable change from the original philosophy of these apps.

In 2020, Simple Mobile Tools’ philosophy was focused on a great user experience, no ads, design consistency, privacy and personalization. This commitment to software freedom, privacy, and simplicity had earned the loyalty of a broad user base.

Apps had been an essential part of your Android experience, offering tools like photo galleries, music players, and calendars without the intrusion of ads.

However, current users are expressing their disappointment and concern on platforms like Reddit. The community is alarmed by the inclusion of ads and changes to technical support, with speculation that the apps will become proprietary software with ads and trackers.

Many are already looking for alternatives to Simple Mobile Tools, reflecting a distrust in the new direction the application suite is taking. Android users who have relied on Simple Mobile Tools for a clean and efficient user experience might have to adjust their expectations.

The acquisition of these apps by ZipoApps suggests a shift towards monetization through ads and subscriptions, thus altering the essence of what these popular tools once were. The era of free, ad-free apps on Android seems to be coming to an end.