Recent research shows that petrol cars burn down more often on average than electric cars. Okay, but an EV fire is much more dangerous, right? Maybe not if you compare it with a car fire in the American town of Bow. There this car ended up in the bushes and caught fire. The luggage makes the car fire much more dangerous.

According to the police report, the car was driving recklessly on the highway. By weaving across the road, the car crashed into the barrier that separates the two sides of the road. After this, the control was completely lost and the vehicle crashed into another car. The swaying car then veered off the road and ended up in the woods next to the road. There the car caught fire.

The flammable items in the car

There appear to be ‘a few hundred bullets’ in the car, which also explode. Sure, exploding bullets can be dangerous, but without the barrel, a lot of energy is lost and the ammunition doesn’t fly more than a few feet, American Hunter explains. Had there been a loaded gun in the burning car, the story would have been different.

Shortly afterwards, the fire brigade arrives and quickly gets the fire under control. Fortunately, no one was injured by the exploding ammunition. The police arrest one person for whom several other arrest warrants were issued. One of them was first taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.