We are facing the final stretch of the year and, around this time, in addition to gifts from Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men, there are also extra bonuses that some companies give to their employees to encourage them in their work.

A Chinese paper manufacturer has decided to eliminate annual payments for something much healthier: a monthly cash bonus based on the amount of exercise what your employees do.

The state newspaper Guangzhou Daily has published that the Guangdong Dongpo Paper company, based in one of the largest industrial centers in China, has changed the usual system of annual sales or production incentives that its 100 employees received, for a system of Monthly rewards that take into account the number of kilometers traveled.

These bonuses are recorded month by month and collected annually, and can reach 130% of a monthly salary If you complete the maximum of running about 100 km per month, 100% for 50 km per month, 60% bonus for 40 km and so on.

The company offers other incentives for those who accept the physical challenge. Employees who travel 50 km per month for 6 months receive a voucher redeemable for some shoesillas to run. According to the Chinese media, the runner with the greatest distance in the month of November marked a distance traveled of 89.16 km in that month. Running distance is the reference measure, but walking or climbing is also allowed, applying a reduction of 1:0.3 and 1:0.6 respectively.

When the boss is an enthusiastic athlete

Lin Zhiyong is the president of Guangdong Dongpo Paper and, in addition to leading the paper company quite creatively, he confirmed “to be an accomplished climber who holds the record of being the first person in Dongguan to climb the northern and southern slopes of Mount Everest.”

The president of the company maintains that “only when the employees are healthy can the company last.” To this end, he has promoted an internal program within his company whose motto is “healthy living, happy work” with which the employer wants to improve the physical condition of his employees so that they remain healthy for longer thanks to a healthier lifestyle. healthy and reduce absenteeism for medical reasons.

Beyond the curiosity aroused by the way of quantifying the annual bonuses, the hypothesis has been considered on Chinese social networks that this is nothing more than an excuse for the paper company to cut annual bonuses. These bonuses should be linked to the work and non-physical results of each employee. An injury, age, or simply a lack of personal interest could prevent an employee from getting that bonus regardless of his or her performance on the job.

Furthermore, as Bloomberg points out, the main Chinese companies apply the so-called “996” culture in which employees work from 9 in the morning to 9 in the afternoon 6 days a week. This full dedication has created disaffection among young Chinese who no longer want to work in factories or continue with the same working conditions as their parents.

Imagen | Pexels (Lara Jameson, Wolrider Yurtseven)