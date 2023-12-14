Unless you have a latest generation television, the new Chromecast with remote control and Google TV is your best choice to have a fluid operating system, compatible with all the apps in the world and very, very cheap.

It costs very little and allows you to save a lot of time and frustration trying to search for the movie you want from the remote in the terrible operating system of your TV which, probably except for that, still looks pretty good.

The Chromecast is also the perfect gift for that family member who you know does not yet have one or something similar because, in addition to being cheap, it is always a success. Go ahead and take advantage of this offer for 34.90 euros, which usually fly at Christmas and sell out.

This Chromecast has a remote control, Full HD resolution and the new Google TV interface, completely independent of the mobile.

The only users it is not recommended for are those who have a small 4K television and consume a large amount of content in this resolution. For them, it is better to invest in the 4K model, which is now also on sale on Amazon and only costs 15 euros more.

The Chromecast improved substantially by including a remote control so as not to constantly depend on the mobile phone.

Remember that with this cheap, comfortable and small device you can convert any old TV, monitor or screen into the best smart TV possible in terms of operation. The only requirement is that it has an HDMI input. You connect the Chromecast there, also to a socket with an included USB adapter, and you can now access the Google TV platform on that screen.

The Chromecast itself connects to your WiFi network via WiFi 5 to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, TikTok, and many other streaming platforms, including Spanish ones such as RTVE, Antena 3, MiTele, etc. . Also games, music like Spotify, web browser, social networks, and different types of apps.

Its biggest advantage is that it is compatible with any streaming application unlike Fire TV, for example. You can also send any video, photo or app from your mobile phone or Chrome browser to the TV.

Although the model is limited to Full HD 1080p video output, it does support HDR10 and HDR 10+ content if the screen is compatible (such as a computer monitor, for example).

Forget about the lag of your smart TV's operating system that takes 10 seconds to open each application and another 30 to start the episode of the series you want to watch with this Google Chromecast HD with remote included for only 34.90 euros on Amazon.

