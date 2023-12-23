The end of the year is just around the corner, so the Epic Games Store is in the midst of celebrating such a festive season. Every day it is giving away a new video game, which remains free for 24 hours, so now it is the turn of a new one.

And this time we have art of rally as the title to acquire without spending a single euro. We can do it for just one day, so don't delay and be disappointed that it is no longer available in the digital store. Of course, once you have it in your library it will be yours forever.

art of rally

He already conquered us with Absolute Drift and now Funselektor Labs surprises with a commitment to the world of rallying. With a scandalously beautiful visual style, the work is inspired by the best times in the motor world. We can enjoy up to 78 stages in Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany, Kenya and Indonesia.

It is necessary to master the art of driving through more than 50 cars from the 60s to the 80s, including those in Group B, S and A. If you want, you can compete with players from all over the world thanks to the rankings. world that challenges us with daily challenges.

