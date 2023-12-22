Enjoy two of the best space games of recent years this Christmas, both on your PC and on the Steam Deck, with Steam's winter sales.

With Christmas just around the corner, there is a new opportunity to treat yourself. Or give a digital game for PC, because this sought-after function is now available on Steam as part of the new update.

Since yesterday, December 21, they are available Winter sales on Steam. There are tons of discounted titles, at minimal prices, that you can enjoy on your computer or on the Steam Deck.

Have you left any Triple A games in the pipeline? Well, it is surely included in the winter offers, with titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Atomic Heart o Immortals of Aveum at very attractive prices.

In this compilation we highlight some of the best offers available on Steam. However, we have another proposal to make to you, especially if you are science fiction lovers.

Have you ever heard the term ''space opera''? They are exciting space epics that conquer us with their narrative and situations, and now you can get your hands on two of the best games of the genre for a single price.

Travel through space for less than 10 euros

For all lovers of science fiction and space epics, Steam gives you the opportunity to get two great games at their lowest historical price (They have never been so cheap).

They are LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, two games that transport us to galaxies full of dangers, memorable villains and characters much loved by the public.

Both are overpriced on Steam, and the fact is that You can get each of them for less than 10 euros. And, in case you're wondering, both can be played on the Steam Deck.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

From the hand of TT Games comes the latest LEGO Star Wars, which is the definitive one after almost 20 years of history. The Skywalker Saga is the ideal compilation for any fan of George Lucas's universe, which is now throwing its price overboard on Steam.

This adventure and platform game brings together the 9 main Star Wars chapters (the prequels, the original trilogy, and the sequels)as well as characters and elements from the spin-offs and secondary installments (The Mandalorian, Rogue One or Andor).

You can get this 2022 gem for only 9.99 euros on Steam, because it is available with an 80% discount until next January 4, 2024. And be careful, the Deluxe Edition (11.99 euros) y Galactic Edition (13,99 euros) They are even more exciting.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

With permission from Star Wars, possibly Mass Effect is the most exciting and incredible space franchise of video games. Bioware had a bit of a slump with Andromeda, but we hope it recovers with the future release with Unreal Engine 5.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a gift for any fan of the saga, and the best way to get started in Bioware's RPG universe. Includes the three main games: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, with their respective DLC and tons of extras.

You will discover one of the best stories of the genre for only 5.99 euros, and this remastered compilation is available with a 90% discount on Steam. It's a bargain.

If you prefer to play on consoles, check out the PS Store's Christmas offers on PS5/PS4 digital games, or the new offers available for Nintendo Switch in the eShop.

Don't hesitate: as soon as science fiction and space epics call you, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga y Mass Effect Legendary Editionboth on sale on Steam, will be your best travel companions this Christmas.