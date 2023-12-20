American actor Kelsey Grammer has visited the set of El Hormiguero to present the return of the series Frasier. The winner of an Emmy award and a Golden Globe has recovered the character that gave him so many successes 19 years ago. Pablo Motos has discovered some curiosities about this emblematic role: the actor has explained why he doesn't learn the script until just before starting to film.

After the presenter's interview, the insightful questions from Trancas y Barrancas have arrived. The ants have managed to extract some great advice for young actors from the guest. Kelsey has recommended “starting with theater, because you learn the profession, while in film they almost never hire anyone other than for their personality.” “That's why a movie star may not be a very good actor,” she added.

Touching on his personal life, he has given his opinion on the actors who decide to take the step of entering the world of restaurants. “I started a beer company,” she said. “I'm trying it and, in fact, I'm making it myself,” she explained.

He has also given his opinion on having a partner in the same profession or on whether or not it is advisable to take a sabbatical year. He has confessed his own experience when, as a young man, he decided to leave New York. “If you haven't lived, if you haven't had experiences, you're not going to be a good actor,” he said. In fact, it was good for him: “On two occasions, just the same day I was returning to New York from quite expensive trips, they offered me a job.”

He has also assured that he does not have social networks, although he has considered that it is better to be talked about than to remain anonymous in the profession. “It can be very difficult, very hard,” she said when talking about the situation of colleagues during the recent actors' strike in Hollywood. Discover all their answers in the video!