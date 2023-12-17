As the number of devices we use in our daily lives has grown, it is possible that the plugs we have around us have become scarce and we have chosen to use a power strip. But be careful! It is not always a good idea, we will tell you the reasons.

Power strips are one of the most practical instruments that we can find in our daily lives. If we interact with several electronic devices at the same time, these types of resources allow us to use all of them without having to modify the electrical installation of our home. But have you ever stopped to think about the dangers or limitations of these types of options?

When we buy a power strip, there is one aspect that is much more important than the number of outlets it has, which is usually the first thing we look at. Which is the maximum power it supports. And this indicator is key to knowing the type of use we can make with it. The Community of Madrid, in fact, published at the beginning of the year in your X account (At that time, still Twitter) a video in which it showed how the community Fire Team had found a power strip as a result of an email use. We tell you.

Avoid connecting these devices to a power strip

As we can see in the following screenshot, the Community of Madrid warns of the dangers that arise from improper use of a power strip. High-power electrical appliances should be connected to a wall socket, without going through a power strip that acts as an intermediary. If we do not do it this way, it is possible that they could cause overheating and start a fire, with the consequences that this may have for our safety.

What can we understand by high-power electrical devices? In this case, all those products whose energy demand is higher than average would be included. A good example of this could be, for example, any appliance in our kitchen, such as a washing machine or a dishwasher, for example. In addition, also heaters, radiators or any other object with similar characteristics.

And, initially, the power strips should be reserved for those products that do not require a large energy demand. Such as a mobile phone charger, an auxiliary monitor for our computer or a television in our bedroom.

Perform a periodic check

Even if we take into account the advice offered by the Community of Madrid in its X account, it is always good to periodically check the external condition of the power strip. If we notice that it has dents or the cable is frayed, for example, it is recommended that we replace it with a new one, even if we do not have many products connected to it. In this way, we will avoid possible scares in this regard.

In addition, we must also take into account the temperature of the room in question. During the summer, when the outside temperature begins to rise, it is very important that the area in which the cables are located remains well cooled and, as far as possible, away from any heat source that could compromise its proper functioning and , therefore, our security.