From January 2024, the road panorama in Spain will undergo a significant change. A new environmental regulations of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) will limit the circulation of certain vehicles.

This measure will mainly impact gasoline cars prior to the Euro 3 regulations and diesel cars prior to Euro 4. If your vehicle is one of them, there will be many places where you will not be able to drive.

Imagine, it is a typical day in Madrid and you decide to take a ride in your 2005 diesel car. To your surprise, you will find that you cannot access certain areas. This is the reality that approximately eight million drivers in Spain will face, according to figures collected by Insider.

The fines will be applied in provincial capitals and cities with anti-pollution measures, like Madrid—the entire M30—and Barcelona. If you own an affected vehicle, you will need to consider alternative options. Labels B and C will also have restrictions.

Fines of up to 200 euros for driving old cars

Think about a more modern car or using public transportation. Otherwise, you could face fines of up to 200 euros, imposed by the authorities to ensure compliance with the regulations. Maybe it's time to make the jump to the electric car.

The restrictions will be extended in 2025 to A-label vehicles. So if your car is even older, be prepared to adapt to these changes.

The DGT has classified vehicles according to their emissions of CO₂ and other pollutants since 2016. This classification is crucial to understanding the restrictions. Older and more polluting vehicles will have greater limitations when driving, especially in urban areas.

However, not all bad news. There are exceptions in the traffic law for vehicles adapted for people with reduced mobility, emergency vehicles, Armed Forces and historic cars.

In 2024, the new DGT regulations will change Spain's transport policies. will affect million vehicles prior to Euro 3 and Euro 4 regulations and will promote a cleaner and more sustainable environment. If your car is one of those affected, it is time to think about alternatives.