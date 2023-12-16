When messing around with a Smart TV new, there are many options that remain in the background and we do not know how to access them or we simply ignore their existence. If you have a smart television from one of the star brands, Samsung, we will tell you some tricks that may be useful to you.

When we premiere television we like to run through menus quickly, to start enjoying it as soon as possible. For this reason, we often ignore configuration options and menus, some hidden, that can make our experience even better. We reveal some to you tricks to get the most out of it to your brand new Samsung Smart TV.

Hidden menu on Samsung Smart TV

Beyond navigating between the different settings menus, what you may not know is that there is a secret menu known as the service mode. This allows us to access a series of extra functions and configurations. Of course, we recommend that you act with caution once you reach it, as it may lead you to disable connections or completely reset the television settings. Go in and change options only if you really know what you are doing. If you access the service menu and are afraid of touching something you shouldn't or cannot navigate through it correctly, turn the device off and on again to safely exit the menu.

Precisely because of the delicacy that accessing this menu can entail, access to it is not done in a simple way, but access to the service menu of Samsung smart TVs involves a combination of keys that can change between models, but The important thing is that you need a complete remote control, which includes the numbers. Many recent models, mid-range or high-end, include a remote control that allows you to give voice instructions but has fewer buttons, and therefore is not valid for accessing the hidden menu.

With the right remote control, the most common key combination to access the service menu of a Samsung Smart TV is Mute + 1 + 1 + 9 + Enter. If that combination doesn't work for your model, you can try Info + Settings + Mute + Power or 1 + 8 + 2 + Power or Display/Info + P.STD + Mute + Power.

You can deactivate Samsung TV Plus and HbbTV

The Korean manufacturer's televisions include as standard an IPTV television service with hundreds of free channels. However, if you don't want to watch Samsung TV Plus, mainly because slows down Tizen OSwe have good news.

You can disable these channels from loading on the system as follows. In the Main Menu, press left to open the Multimedia section and click and hold the Samsung TV Plus icon -> Delete -> Disable.

HbbTV are the enriched hybrid DTT functions that in Spain are supplied as LOVEStv. As in the previous case, they also consume a lot of resources and Tizen in an OS that does not need much help to slow down, so you can also do without it. To do so, follow this sequence of steps: Settings > Broadcasting > Expert Settings > HbbTV Settings and uncheck the HbbTV option.

Turn off the screen without turning off the audio

Especially if our new Samsung Smart TV has OLED or QD-OLED technology, having a fixed image on the screen for a long time can cause image retention and, in the long run, even burnt-out of the organic pixels.

If you use services like YouTube or Spotify to listen to music through your TV, you can turn off the screen so that, even if it remains completely black, you can continue enjoying the audio. Follow the following route: General and privacy -> Accessibility Image disabled.