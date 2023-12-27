They gave you a new mobile phone this Christmas, which you have been waiting for for a long time. But, just like in a car, we need various accessories depending on what we need it for. Therefore, we leave you the best offers on mobile accessories.

DJI tripod with stabilizer





If your mobile allows you to take great photos and videos, one way to take the leap in your productions is with a tripod and stabilizer. This DJI model with ActiveTrack 6.0 technology It allows automatic tracking of an object, in addition to having three-axis stabilization.

This stabilizer, which has a recommended price of 169 euros, can be found for 155 euros on Amazon and MediaMarkt, slightly reduced.

DJI OSMO Mobile 6 Smartphone Stabilizer, Three-Axis for Phones, Integrated Extendable Arm, Portable and Foldable, Stabilizer for Vlogging, YouTube and TikTok Videos, Slate Gray

Mars Gaming MGP-BT





Taking advantage of the power of current mobile phones, a controller is a smart measure to improve playability on the terminal. This Mars Gaming model has haptic vibrationanalog joysticks, gyroscope and Bluetooth 5.0.

With a usual price of 32 euros, it can now be obtained for 25.99 euros on Amazon.

Mars Gaming MGP-BT, Bluetooth 5.0 Gamepad, RGB Neon, Smartphone Adapter, Gyroscope and Haptic Vibration, Analog Joysticks, Controller for Switch, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi, PS3

INIU Power Bank





An external battery is always useful for any situation. This one from INIU weighs about 200 grams and has a thickness of 1.5 centimeters. Its capacity is 10.000 mAhwith a fast charge of 3A fast charge and with a 15-layer SmartProtect system to prevent overheating during charging.

This powerbank, which is the best seller on Amazon, usually has a price of 18.50 euros.

INIU Power Bank, Slimmest USB C Triple 3A High Speed ​​10000mAh External Battery, Portable Battery with Flashlight for iPhone 15 14 13 12 11 X Pro MAX Samsung S22 S21 S20 iPad Tablet Airpods etc

Ugreen wireless charger





To take advantage of fast charging, a charger that also has a dual USB input is a very interesting option. This Ugreen model has Quick Charge 3.0 technology and with two USB-A ports, in addition to being compatible with both Android and iOS models.

This charger has a price of 21.99 euros, but is now slightly reduced to 19.99 euros.

UGREEN Wireless Charger, 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, 15W QI Fast Charging Base, Wireless Charger with USB C Cable for iPhone 14 Pro Max/14 Pro/13/13 Mini/13 Pro/12, AirPods 3/2/Pro

Ugreen Charger





Wireless charging is gaining more and more weight, because it is a technology that is on the rise and because it is used a lot during work. This model, also from Ugreen, serves as both a charger and a vertical stand to attach the phone. At the base, it also has a second Qi charger and a charging indicator LED.

From costing 45.99 euros, it now goes to 36.79 euros on Amazon by applying the 20% discount coupon.

UGREEN 18W Quick Charge 3.0 USB Charger, Fast Mobile USB Plug, Dual USB QC 3.0 Charger for iPhone 14/13/12/11/SE 2022, Galaxy S23/S22/S21/S20/M33/M32, Google Pixel 7 Pro/7 /6A, Kindle, ECC

Miracase mobile phone holder





If your car does not have Android Auto or Apple Carplay and you use your cell phone a lot to play music or the map, a car holder It is the most economical and safest solution to take your cell phone while driving. Additionally, this universal bracket installs easily on the fan grill.

With a previous price of 14.48 euros, it can now be purchased for 11.79 euros.

Miracase Universal Car Mobile Support Air Vent

More offers

Images | Freepik, INIU, Ugreen, Mars and Miracase

