If you have been given a laptop for Christmas and are looking for accessories with which to get the most out of itor you simply want to protect it from any blow, in stores we can find a good number of almost essential accessories to have the best experience.

Anti-theft backpack





To transport a laptop practically anywhere, it is necessary to have a shoulder bag or backpack. On Amazon we can find a anti-theft backpack deDellaGao for laptops up to 17.3 inches (32.29 euros).

This backpack has large capacity pockets (over 15 pockets) and comes with a space to add a portable battery and a headphone slot. The straps are padded, adjustable and breathable. In addition, the backpack has shock resistance, so the laptop will be well protected.

Anti-theft backpack for laptops

Hub the UGREEN





Laptops, for the most part, tend to be somewhat limited in terms of number and type of ports, so having a good hub, especially for greater productivity, is recommended. He hub the UGREEN It stands out for its excellent quality-price ratio and we have it on Amazon for 18.74 euros with a coupon.

This hub connects to the laptop and includes a port HDMI 4K, a 100W USB-C PD port, a USB 3.0 port and a couple more USB 2.0. It is compatible with many computers, even Apple ones, and Its aluminum casing offers high durability.

Mars Gaming Refrigerator





Depending on the area where you live, it is possible that, especially in summer, there are seasons in which the computer can overheat, which is why refrigerators are highly recommended accessories. At PcComponentes we have the refrigerador Mars Gaming MNBC2 at a price of 23.99 euros.

This cooling base is designed for gaming computers, so it has a good cooling system. It is compatible with computers up to 17.3 inches and includes five fans to offer a good constant air flow. It connects to the laptop via USB and has lighting. On the other hand, the fans offer a minimum of 1,000 RPM and maximum of 2,000 RPM. In addition, the height and inclination can be adjusted.

Refrigerador Mars Gaming MNBC2

Kroser shoulder bag





On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a good shoulder bag to carry your laptop, the one from Crumbs It is priced at 39.89 euros instead of 41.99 euros using the discount coupon that we can select on Amazon.

This shoulder bag is made of polyester, It is durable and repels water. It is compatible with laptops up to 17.3 inches and has several compartments. It also includes an expansion zipper to expand the space of the main compartment.

Logitech G PRO





The touchpad on laptops is very useful, but if you are looking to give your computer greater productivity, it is advisable to consider the option of using a mouse. In this case, the Logitech G PRO It is one of the most recommended, whether for productivity or for video games, and has a price on Amazon of 69 euros instead of 145 euros.

This Logitech mouse has Adjustable DPI (100-25,600) and comes with a mechanical button tensioning system, customizable RGB backlighting and has a very light weight. Also has side buttons that can be customized from the brand's software.

