Over the last few years, we have become accustomed to many applications, as they are updated, no longer compatible with older mobile devices. Recently, in fact, Google stated that the last update it had released for Google Chrome would be the last one that would be compatible with devices running Android Nougat (2016) or earlier. A movement very similar to what would happen with Google Calendar, which would also stop being compatible with these devices.

Now, it seems that everything indicates that Android Auto is going to be the next to make new incompatibilities visible, as has been detected once the source code of version 11.0 of Android Auto has been inspected. It is expected that soon all users who use Android Auto on older devices will receive a notification

Android Oreo at least

Although Google has not yet made any type of information official in this regard, different users have found signs in the Android Auto 11 code that anticipate that Google would be planning to notify users of older devices of the need to update them. . And, in addition, it will not only be notified on the mobile phone, but also on the screen of the entertainment panel of our vehicle. Insisting on the need to have a more updated operating system to be able to function normally while meeting the current minimum requirements.

The requirements that have been found are that Android will request, to be compatible, at least Android Oreo. However, it is possible that there is still a little more time left for all those who use versions of the operating system below this one, since no information has been found regarding the period of time in which it is considered to start using this operating system. notifications. Although it would make sense for it not to take too long, we still have to wait until we find the final result.

Need for update

It should be taken into account that all the versions that we have mentioned in this article were launched on the market between 2016 and 2017. Therefore, it would be unlikely that those users who still have these operating systems will still maintain them today if there is the option to update them. Most likely, these are models that are already old enough to receive future updates and it is most likely that in the coming months they will have to face a package of Google applications that will become incompatible because they will not comply with the established minimum requirements.

In the event that the device is not upgradeable, the only solution left will be to replace our mobile terminal with another that meets the minimum requirements of Android in order to continue functioning normally. Otherwise, we would be forced to say goodbye to Android Auto forever.