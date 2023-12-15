Smart TV applications, as with mobile phones, need a series of minimum requirements to function correctly. Otherwise, they become incompatible with certain operating systems. This is precisely what has happened with Netflix, which has announced that, as of February 2024, it will no longer be compatible with the vast majority of Sony smart televisions that were manufactured between 2011 and 2013.

It is not the only Sony device that is affected by this decision. So are Blu-ray Disc players that were manufactured in the same years mentioned previously. Netflix uses “technical limitations” to justify its decision. However, at all times it has been made clear that affected users will be able to continue enjoying their favorite content until the end of February 2024, without specifying any day. After this month, the option will no longer exist.

The affected models

Netflix had already made moves similar to this in recent years with other brands, seeking to offer a better user experience to its subscribers. Just two months ago, in October, some Sony and Panasonic brand devices also received the same news. As well as other Samsung Blu-ray players, just like what has happened now. So it is not an unexpected move on the part of the company.

In this case, the models that have been affected by Sony are all those that belong to the HX, EX and W series. In addition, also the specific models of X9005 and S995. In all cases, the models have been launched between the previously mentioned period, 2011 and 2013, so we would be talking about about 10 years old devices that are beginning to have compatibility problems with one of the best-known streaming platforms. global level. Remember that at this link you can check all the updated models that are compatible with the Netflix application.

Possible solutions

For all those who are interested in continuing to be able to access Netflix without limitations for the next few years, the simplest option is to replace the television with a compatible Smart TV. As is the case with the vast majority of devices that the main brands in the sector have presented in recent years.

If we do not value this option, we will have to look for alternatives that are compatible. In this case, the option of buying a TV Box or a multimedia player is one of the best decisions we can make. Since these are devices that hardly require any installation process and, in addition, we can find a large number of models on the market that adapt to all types of needs. So we will always find a solution for our specific case.