Although the Nintendo Switch includes two joy-cons that we can use to play whatever we want, we can buy different controllers to play with more friends or simply if we want a different format than the small joy-con included. Gamecube style controllers, wireless or wired and with all kinds of options and designs that are the perfect accessory to take advantage of the console.

Wireless controls

If you don’t want to rely on cables, a wireless controller is one of the best accessories for Nintendo Switch. In addition, there are countless designs or shapes available, even for the most nostalgic.

Mario is the star of this PowerA wireless controller that features an ergonomic design with standard button placement, with wireless freedom through Bluetooth connection or with LED lights. It has two AA batteries that allow us up to 30 hours of continuous play without worrying.

There are many models that we can find and with many different designs from brands such as Hori or PowerA.

Wired controls

Choose conventional controls that will give you a comfortable grip or whose battery you will not have to charge. An essential controller for Zelda lovers and with official Nintendo Switch certification. It has a removable 2.5 meter USB so you can move as freely as you want and you won’t have to wait to charge it if you are one of those who forget to do it. It does not require synchronization and is perfect for fans of one of Nintendo’s most important and iconic sagas.

In 2020, Animal Crossing became one of the most popular games worldwide. Mr Nook fans and others have the ultimate control in PowerA. In a mint green tone and with the faces of all the characters in the game, from Canela to Totakeke, the controller is beautiful, attractive and comfortable and has an official Nintendo license. It works through a cable and is around 20 euros, like other similar ones from this brand.

If you like the usual GameCube design but you want a Zelda themed controller, the Zelda Hori-Battle Pad is officially licensed by Nintendo and is a replica of the GameCube controller but with which you can play on the Nintendo Switch. It is original and will give a thematic touch to your console.

Accessories

In addition, there are many accessories that we can use to introduce the joy-con and enjoy a more immersive game… Steering wheels, tennis rackets and much more…

Play like a professional at Mario Kart (or any other racing game) with the steering wheel for Nintendo Switch. It is compatible with the Joy-Con and is made with additional padding that makes it comfortable for even the longest Grand Prix with designs from the car video game.

If you want to be Roger Federer inside your console, tennis rackets for Joy-Con They are one of the best accessories for Nintendo Switch that you can give yourself. You can play Mario Tennis Access or any other tennis game you find for the console. In this pack, you will have one racket and another blue one and you will only have to fit the controller into them to start playing.

If you are going to play any shooting title On your console, the gun is an essential accessory in which you can fit your Joy-Con and get fully into the video game. It is compatible with many titles and offers us the possibility of using the grip with the perfect size and shape so that adults and children can handle it without weight or size problems in all compatible titles.