The arrival of Windows 11 on the market was accompanied by a series of technical requirements that were necessary to be able to update our computers, as is usual whenever an operating system is updated. However, what is not so common is that certain processors that were initially compatible cease to be compatible for no apparent reason. And this is precisely what happened last July. Without having made any changes to the operating system, several Intel processors stopped being compatible from one day to the next, with the problems that this could cause for users.

It didn't take long for Microsoft to realize the inconsistency of such an action and put many of the processors back on the compatible list. Nevertheless, It didn't happen with everyone.. And some users, to this day, still have compatibility problems, even though at first they had no problems in this regard.

More supported processors

Microsoft has announced the addition of several new Intel X86 processors to the list of CPUs that are supported in Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. This decision comes just a few weeks after the Redmond company guaranteed that the hardware version in version 23H2 would remain unchanged from 22H2. So there were not going to be any possible incompatibility problems in this regard.

All of the new Intel processors that have been added correspond to Intel desktop CPUs and 14th generation laptops. In the case of desktop computers, the chips have been updated with Raptor Lake – S, while for portable devices the new computers incorporate Meteor Lake parts. In all cases, the naming scheme has been modified, since Intel temporarily decided to eliminate the “i” feature from its processors in favor of the “Ultra” nomenclature. We tell you what the latest additions to this list are.

Added models

We can see the complete list with all Intel processors compatible with Windows 11 on the website that Microsoft has enabled precisely for this. However, some of them are the ones we present to you in the following list:

Intel Meteor Lake: Intel Core 3 100U, Intel Core 5 120U, Intel Core 7 150U, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Intel Core Ultra 5 134U, Intel Core Ultra 5 135H y Intel Core Ultra 9 185H.

Raptor Lake: Intel Core i9-14900, Intel Core i9-14900F, Intel Core i9-14900HX, Intel Core i7-14650HX, Intel Core i7-14700, Intel Core i7-14700F, Intel Core i5-14400, Intel Core i5-14400F, IntelCore i3-14100 o IntelCore i3-14100F, entre muchos otros.

In parallel, it seems that for the moment Microsoft has preferred to ignore all the Ryzen 8000 processors that have recently been presented and for which we have no official news from Microsoft regarding future compatibility with Windows. So we have to remain attentive to the news that arises from the company.