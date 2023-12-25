Millions of people choose go for a walk to meet the daily exercise quota. It may not be as beneficial as going to the gym or running, but it is a complete exercise that It really provides health benefits.

Walking consumes about 90 calories per kilometerbut it also keeps muscles in shape, helps metabolism, digestion, clears the mind, combats stress and depression, and many other benefits.

And if you are already of an age, it is safer than going running, because it avoids injuries associated with the impacts on the bones that running entails.

The specialized blog Myfitnesspal compiles some tricks and tactics to get more out of your walks, and burn more calories, without that implying running.

The first tip is quite obvious, but few people practice it: go for a walk with sports shoes. There are people who go for a walk in street clothes and shoes, but in addition to the fact that it is not comfortable and you will get tired before the walk, a shoe cannot cushion the hammering on the bones like sports shoes. Your joints will thank you.

When you walk, use the “belly button trick”: Put your belly in as if you wanted your navel to touch your back. This stabilizes the body so that the legs generate more force. It also activates other muscle groups when walking. The more muscles involved, the more calories you will burn.

Myfitnesspal recommends starting with this exercise:

Walk at your normal pace for 10 minutes Turn around to return to the starting point Walk the 10 minutes back at a fast pace Repeat as many times as you see fit

If you do not know what is a fast pace Imagine that you are late for an important appointment, and you want to arrive as soon as possible without rushing. That's walking fast.

As you gain practice, you can increase that 10 minute time to 15 or 20.

If walking bores you, Take advantage of that time to call a family member or friend on your cell phone.: it will be more enjoyable for you. Or listen to a podcast or audiobook, which are more entertaining than music, if they hook you.

It is worth using these little tricks, which can allow you get the most out of walks.