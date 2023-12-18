The case involving a man who caused an accident while driving an electric scooter while intoxicated was examined

December 18, 2023

The Court of Cassation recently ruled that the driving licence it cannot be revoked or suspended for anyone who rides an electric scooter while intoxicated. It was indeed welcomed an appeal presented by a man's defenders condemned last July 17th by the Milan court.

The individual had been sentenced to five months and ten days of imprisonment (with suspended sentence) and a fine of 1,400 euros, with the revocation of the driving licence, for having driven and caused an accident while intoxicated (more than three times the permitted limit) on a scooter on a public road. The ruling of the Court of Cassation annulled the decision of the Milan courtbut only with regard to the revocation of the license, arguing that this sanction cannot be applied when a person impaired by alcohol is driving a vehicle for which no driving license is required.

New highway code. Between tripled fines, life imprisonment of the driving license and alcohol lock: everything that changes (UPDATE)

The Court established that the consolidated principle in jurisprudence states that the suspension or revocation of the driving license, resulting from violations of road traffic regulations, it cannot be applied to anyone driving a vehicle for which no qualification is required. Consequently this principle, normally applied to cases of drunk people riding bicycles, it can also be extended to riding scootersas the law 160 of 2019 equated predominantly electric scooters to bicycles.

Therefore, in the specific case of the scooter rider convicted last July, the revocation of the license was incorrectly appliedsince it was a vehicle (scooter) for which no license is required.

In all cases, electric scooters remain under special surveillance. Paris has excluded this form of mobility from sharing and even some European cities have wondered whether it is a safe mode. In Italy, with the new Highway Code, compulsory insurance will arrive and – most likely – the obligation to display a plaque for this type of vehicle.