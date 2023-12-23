The holidays are coming for Christmas, lunches, dinners, family gatherings, parties with friends… and risks on the road. In order to reduce risks, the DGT has announced what its deployment will be this end of the year 2023 and the beginning of 2024. And the fines we face.

Because to control the greatest possible number of drivers, the DGT has already launched various controls that will continue throughout the month of December. Between December 11 and 17, road control has been intensified for lunches and dinners with companies and friends that are so common on these dates.

Furthermore, these mechanisms will be restarted with each exit operation by Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and Three Kingswith intensive control during the days that intersperse with these festivities.

According to the agency, 51.9% of drivers who died on the road in 2022 tested positive for alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs, alone or in combination with several of them. Furthermore, three out of every ten accidents with fatalities involved alcohol and drugs.

Fines for alcohol and drugs

To alert drivers to the dangers of alcohol and drug consumption when we get behind the wheel, the agency has some articles in which it specifies the effects direct consequences of consuming alcohol or drugs when we get behind the wheel. Among the most common: longer reaction times, less perception of danger or greater ease of being dazzled.

These two behaviors are harshly punished by the DGT, which applies its most severe sanctions to drivers who fail to comply with the regulations. These sanctions are the following.

Who and how are affected

Penalties for alcohol and drug use are not applied equally to all drivers. Depending on whether the driver is a professional or simply a minor, the limits vary:

Private driver: 0.5 gr/l in blood or 0.25 mg/l in exhaled air. Professional driver: 0.3 gr/l in blood or 0.15 mg/l in exhaled air. Novice driver: 0.3 gr/l in blood or 0.15 mg/l in exhaled air. Minor: positive for alcohol consumption, whatever the amount.

It must be taken into account that since the last reform of the Traffic Law, the DGT contemplates sanctions for minors if they test positive for alcohol. It must be taken into account that a minor can get on the road on a bicycle, an electric scooter, a motorcycle or a light quadricycle.

What are the sanctions

Taking into account the limitations when drinking alcohol, we must also remember that testing positive for drugs is also punished. In this case, no borders are established and the mere presence of the drug in the blood is already grounds for punishment. This is important because there are drugs that can test positive even if they have been consumed in the previous days.

Las sanctionsare the following:

Up to 50 mg/l of alcohol in exhaled air: 600 euros and four points on your driving license. More than 50 mg/l of alcohol in exhaled air: 1,000 euros and six points on your driving license. Repeat drivers: 1,000 euros and six points on your driving license, regardless of the amount of alcohol in your blood. Positive for drugs: 1,000 euros and six points on the driving license.

In addition, it must be taken into account that the following punishments also apply:

Positive for drugs: prison sentence of three to six months or fine of six to twelve months or community service of 30 to 90 days. Withdrawal of driving license from one to four years. Positive for alcohol greater than 0.60 mg/l in exhaled air or 1.2 gr/l in blood: prison sentence of three to six months or fine of six to twelve months or community service of 30 to 90 days. Withdrawal of driving license from one to four years. Refusal to submit to the tests: prison sentence of six to twelve months. Withdrawal of driving license from one to four years.

Photo | DGT