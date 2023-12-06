If you missed the discount on Echo Pop for Black Friday, know that now you have another great opportunity to get it at laughing price. And Amazon has once again dropped the price of its smart speaker so that whoever missed the promotion of the famous November days will have the opportunity to buy it cheaper than ever. Be careful because as a Christmas gift it is not a bad option, even more so with the label that is placed now…

Echo Pop, the most accessible on Amazon

Until the arrival of Echo Popthe cheapest smart speaker that Amazon had was the famous Dot. This has been evolving over time and also rising slightly in price. To compensate for this, the company relatively recently presented us with its Pop model, an even cheaper version that is quite similar to the aforementioned Dot, although with small differences.

We thus find a small device that is now shaped like a half sphere, thus giving it a different and renewed appearance. Its size remains compact, so placing it anywhere, even if it is small, will not be a problem.

The front-facing speaker is especially designed for bedrooms and small spaces, offering a clean and powerful sound, “rich in nuances”, according to its manufacturer. Don’t forget about support WiFi dual band (2.4 and 5 GHz) and it goes without saying that it is compatible con Alexaso that it will be in charge of executing all the commands you ask, from offering you information about what you want to setting alarms, reminders or telling you about the most important news of the day, for example.

The Echo Pop can also serve as “switchboard” for controlling smart devices that you have at home, and through Alexa you can ask it to turn on the lights in the hallway or turn off the TV – as long as these devices are compatible with the assistant, of course.

Are you worried about privacy? This Echo has a button to turn off the microphones, in addition to being able to establish certain privacy controls from the app on your smartphone (both Android and iOS).

Buy it cheaper with this offer

As we pointed out, now you can get the Echo Pop at a much lower cost and Amaozn has decided to reduce its cost to the same (and tempting) figure that we saw in the days of Black Friday. In this way, the model currently enjoys a 62% dropwhich means that it goes from costing 54.99 euros to only 20.99 euros.

You can purchase it at four colors available (anthracite black, white, lavender or teal) and enjoy it tomorrow, if you buy it within the next 10 hours.

Remember that it enters now Christmas periodwhich means that you can take advantage and buy it thinking of Santa Claus or Three Kings without fear of part of the return, since this extends to the January 31, 2024. You have no excuses this time. Don’t let it escape you.