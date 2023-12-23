Suzan has asked Akif for a divorce, but he is still determined not to give up on her. Doruk's father cannot imagine life without his dark storm, but neither without Nebahat, and that has caused the two to separate him from their lives.

In the next chapters we will see Akif do everything possible to get Suzan back: He will even climb on a roof and threaten to jump if she doesn't forgive him! His attempt to take his life will cause a stir and he will gather many people around him. Will his plan work and will Suzan forgive him?

On the other hand, the businessman will once again have a rapprochement with Nebahat and his son will not like that at all. Doruk will try to reason with his father and he will confess to her that he is in love with both Suzan and Nebahat. How will this love triangle end? Don't miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out!