Sengül's happiness has been short-lived. He was very happy to have gotten his house back, but he is shocked when he discovers that… Orhan has returned to Gönül's house!

The Erens' aunt can't believe what she's seeing, much less since she and Orhan reconciled.

In the next chapter we will see Sengül, devastated when she thinks that the father of her children has abandoned her for Afra's mother. Everything will change when Ömer tells her that her uncle has done it for them: “he did it to get the house back.”

Sengül, then, will not be left behind and go to save his Orhan from Gönül's blackmail. Furthermore, he will propose to the father of her children that he marry her again. Will she accept?

On the other hand, Ayla will take revenge on Gönül for having betrayed her to Sengül, Şevval and Akif will become partners in a new business to get money and Süsen will tell Ömer that Sarp is no longer her boyfriend and that they have broken up. What will happen from now?

