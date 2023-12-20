Aquaman 2 box office projections show that the DC movie is in a very worrying situation

Aquaman and the lost kingdom could be a major box office disappointment according to a new report.

Aquaman 2 is not generating interest

Deadline has shared the box office projections for Aquaman 2 for the first four days of its theatrical release, showing that the DC Universe film will earn around 40 (maybe a little more if we are optimistic) million dollars in the domestic market. This report is worrying, because the film could end up making less money in the United States than The Marvels ($46.7 million). Fortunately, global projections do not present us with such a catastrophic situation, since it is said that the sequel to Aquaman It has the possibility of obtaining up to 110 million dollars, of which more than 70 million would come from other territories.

The little interest that the public has in the second part of Aquaman does not surprise anyone, the current state of the DC Universe in cinema is in tatters and the performance of the latest productions proves it. However, the possible failure of the film starring Jason Momoa goes beyond superheroes, leaving a rather disappointing month of December for theaters.. The last releases of the year are not bringing people to the theaters (and the next ones are not exciting enough), causing everything to depend on the superhero film, which does not have the best box office projections.

Aquaman 2 It premieres in a few hours.