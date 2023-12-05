Telephony fiber and WiFi users are reporting connection errors. From Xataka we have been aware of a specific peak of slowdowns and network problems in both O2 and Movistar connections.

It seems to be about intermittent problems whose reason is still unknown, since Telefónica has not given an official response to the problem. From Xataka we have contacted the company to try to find out the origin of the instability in the network.





Specific peak of reports in Downdetector.

The problem seems to affect users from various parts of Spain, although some customers They report on social networks falls outside the territoryin countries like Argentina.

Downdetector also reflects a notable peak in reports reporting outages and instability in the network starting at 11:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Developing…

Image | O2

