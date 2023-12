The former Italian coach puts himself in the shoes of the Lazio coach for us: “Maurizio knows that we need to avoid Inter's counterattack. Watch out for the high defense, the Biancocelesti defenders are not very fast”

Rigo Sacchi, a friend and great admirer of Sarri and his playing style, puts himself in the shoes of the Lazio coach, sits on the bench at the Olimpico and tries to face Inter. Aware that the challenge will be high tension.