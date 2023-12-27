A fan of the saga once known as Yakuza has created a mod that transforms the first Like a Dragon in the West into an action brawler that leaves aside turn-based combat.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon arrived in 2020 PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S after COVID started and with RGGS switching to turn-based combat. But if that doesn't convince you, maybe this mod that changes it for a brawler yes do it.

It is curious how this change in the saga went through different phases, but the most prominent was going from a joke on April's Fools to the nomination for Best RPG game of the year at The Game Awards 2020.

Many users have been in favor, they like the change better because of how they have taken advantage of it and they do not even see themselves returning to the direct action that was played with Kiryu; but others may miss it a little.

Well today we leave all these last people some good news and unofficial news related to the saga, there is a mod that turns what would be Yakuza 7 into an action game like those of yesteryear.

Is called Like A Brawler and with this, Yakuza: Like a Dragon becomes an action game with real-time combat. As such, she allows Ichiban Kasuga to fight directly with her fists without a word.

When testing it, Ichiban can be seen performing heat actions and using multiple forms to defeat his opponents. Break up with him game style devised by Ryu ga Gotoku Studiobut it's worth trying.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon with turn-based combat, yes or no?

It can be found through the Nexus Mod website like many others, but for anyone who prefers a video, you can also watch it on YouTube to warm up first.

As can be seen, the mod for Yakuza: Like a Dragon now it feels and plays like Yakuza 0 or Yakuza Kiwami. The most curious thing of all is how well done it is and how it plays.

Whether you recently completed it or haven't installed it yet, you can always try it anyway. Modder Jhrino could release something similar for Infinite Wealth, although the new installment is huge and almost infinite.

“Within the prolific trajectory of the Yakuza saga, it is a second-rate installment, as denoted by its digital format, its duration or its mechanics, but it works very well as a narrative bridge between the 2020 game and the one that will be released in 2024.

And many games would like to have a script, some characters, some mini-games or a volume of content like that,” we said in the análisis de Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as a narrative bridge between the two games from the Like a Dragon saga.

So that If Like a Dragon's turn-based combat doesn't convince you, this free mod turns it into a brawler. Will you be able to combine both styles of play?