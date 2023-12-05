IBM’s commitment to the development of quantum computers is beyond doubt. Over the last few years, this company has achieved very important milestones in the field of superconducting qubits, and, given what we have seen, it still has a way to go. And yesterday he presented ‘Condor’, his first 1,121 qubit quantum processor; ‘Heron’, a quantum chip equipped with 133 qubits with a fixed frequency that is between three and five times more powerful than the 127-qubit ‘Eagle’ processor, and ‘System Two’, a quantum computer equipped with three ‘Heron’ chips.

These three releases are attracting the attention of the media, and it is normal that this is the case. After all, they are cutting-edge products. However, IBM yesterday announced something else. Something, if possible, even more important: its itinerary until 2033 in the field of quantum computing. It is surprising that this company has decided to reveal what it plans a decade in advance. So far it has fulfilled its punctual plan like clockwork, which invites us to take the promises contained in its roadmap very seriously.

IBM has already set a date for bug fixes

If we take a superficial look at the itinerary that this company will follow over the next decade, we can see that it will continue to launch quantum processors with increasingly capable superconducting qubits and on an annual basis. This forecast is impressive in itself, but in reality, this is only part of the relevant information contained in IBM’s new roadmap. The biggest challenge currently facing organizations doing research in the field of quantum computers is error correction, and this company seems to have a lot to say in this area.

Fully functional quantum computers will be used to solve a much wider range of problems

Until now, the most optimistic forecasts invited us to contemplate the possibility that quantum computers equipped with the ability to correct their own errors will arrive during the next decade. These machines will presumably be much more useful than the prototypes currently available because they will solve a much wider range of problems, which is why we usually refer to them as ‘fully functional quantum computers’.





Surprisingly, IBM’s itinerary holds several surprises for us in this specific area of ​​quantum computing. In 2025 it will launch ‘Flamingo’, a 156-qubit quantum processor equipped with the ability to mitigate, although not correct, its own errors. This mitigation capacity is based on the improvement of the quality of superconducting qubits, an optimization that in turn is possible thanks to the innovations introduced in the logic gates and the improvement of the qubit manufacturing process. In fact, IBM will continue to refine and scale the ‘Flamingo’ quantum processor until 2028.

However, the real surprise awaits us in 2029. If IBM meets its schedule within six years, it will have ‘Starling’ ready, its first quantum hardware equipped with the ability to correct its own errors. In this case, the roadmap clearly indicates that we are talking about correction, and not mitigation. They are big words. As I mentioned a few lines above, this hardware should allow the researchers who will work with it to face problems that current prototypes cannot deal with right now. And finally, in 2033 ‘Blue Jay’ will kick off the massive scaling of IBM’s quantum hardware with error correction capabilities. Sounds really good. Cross our fingers.





Cover image: IBM

More information: IBM

