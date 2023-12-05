Suara.com – Presidential candidate number one, Anies Baswedan plans to reduce the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage. Not only the costs of the Hajj, Anies also plans to increase the quota for pilgrims from Indonesia.

This was conveyed by Anies at the Urging Anies event in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Initially, Anies said that Banjarmasin was one of the cities that sent the largest number of Hajj pilgrims. Therefore, plans to reduce the cost of Hajj are being discussed.

“Currently we are having discussions about that, one is about how to reduce the cost of Hajj,” said Anies.

Anies assesses that the cost of Hajj in other countries is lower than in Indonesia.

“We will do that. So that our Hajj costs are equal to other countries,” said Anies.

Apart from reducing the cost of the Hajj, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also plans to increase the quota for pilgrims from Indonesia to 20,000.

“So the costs have been reduced. Secondly, the quota has been increased. The government has now increased, if I’m not mistaken, 10,000, 10,000 Hajj pilgrims,” ​​explained Anies.

“We are trying to increase even more. Hopefully we can reach 20 to 30 thousand Hajj pilgrims,” ​​he added.