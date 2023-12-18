The former coach as the Inter coach: “Watch out for their dribbling when pressing, on the flanks and in the centre, Lazio can hurt the Nerazzurri. And Pedro is someone who changes the game when he comes on”

Escape mission for Simone Inzaghi's Inter, called to give a strong signal to the championship after Juve's slowdown. Fabio Capello, being the winning and experienced coach that he is, takes on the role of the Nerazzurri coach for an evening, enters the Inter locker room and explains to us how he would face Sarri's Lazio against whom Inzaghi, in two seasons, has always lost.