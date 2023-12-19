“AbbVie's vocation in hematology is a real vocation. I always define the progress made by AbbVie in hematology as absolutely identifying. The first scientific data date back exactly to the first day in which AbbVie was founded and are those that finally brought to patients the possibility of inhibiting BCL-2, a fundamental molecule in the regulation of the natural, regulated death processes of blood tumors. . For more than 10 years we have been investing in research in hematology and to date we are reaping the fruits of what is a product that represents a pipeline and that for chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the first experience with a drug that represents the first and only of the own class.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Annalisa Iezzi, Medical Director of AbbVie, on the occasion of the conference “Chronic lymphocytic leukemia: time to live – The perspective in the young patient and in the elderly patient”, today in Rome, at Palazzo Ferrajoli, with representatives of the Italian hematology and patients.

“Research has made incredible progress – underlines Iezzi – and probably the best expectation is to restore patients' quality of life and length of life. We all know how a diagnosis represents for a patient a new life partner that never abandons him: what we can do, with the new target therapies, is interrupt the therapy.” Today “we are able to offer an important and effective therapy for 1-2 years, and interrupt it for a year or two, thus removing the 'burden of the disease' from the patient. Not only that, this therapy significantly reduces toxicity, thus bringing an advantage in terms of the patient's quality of life and the management of the pathology by the doctor who is thus able to follow multiple patients at the same time” she concludes.