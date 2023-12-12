Espresso, Ammaturo buys 51% by L’Espresso Media. da BFC Media





L’Espresso has a new publisher: the weekly passed from the hands of Danilo Iervolino, also owner of Salernitana, to the Ludoil Energy Group of the Ammaturo family. Previously, the Ammaturo family owned 49% of L’Espresso Media SpA, acquired by Iervolino last May. Now, the transition is complete, and the Ludoil Energy Group holds 100% of control over L’Espresso.

“The Ludoil Energy Group of the Ammaturo family buy 51% de L’Espresso Media SpA by BFC Media SpA; at the same time, Alga Srl of the Ammaturo Group sells 24.3% of BFC Media SpA to IDI Srl, Danilo Iervolino’s company. The operations are part of a process of rationalisation, focus and development of the shareholdings of the two publishing groups”, reads the joint note published by the two companies.

