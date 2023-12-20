The president and the new CEO broke up after the historic salvation of 2022, following poisonous declarations. Now another wedding, hoping that the ending (on the field) will be the same

Walter “the liar” returns to the site of his latest exploit. He does it after having “verged on the ridiculous” and despite “not even knowing how to send an email”. Iervolino, president of Salernitana, spoke like this about Sabatini after the historic salvation centered together in 2022. The fault of a clause that was too high for the renewal of Coulibaly, which had caused the parties to argue to the point of opting for divorce. “The team was saved, but there is still a veil of sadness – commented the director without being upset -. Instead of celebrating, they had a funeral… my funeral. They don't know, however, that I am immortal.” And in fact he is back.