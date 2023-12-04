Suara.com – The case of the disappearance of the assets of the crazy rich children of South Kalimantan, Samsudin Andi Arsyad or Haji Isam, amounting to IDR 4.55 trillion has become the focus of netizens.

It was Liana Jhonlin alias Liana Saputri and Jhony Saputra who reportedly lost trillions of Rupiah in assets due to the decline in the performance of palm oil issuers in Praksi Gunatama (PGUN).

It is not surprising that the figures of these brothers are in the spotlight of netizens, including regarding their profile and educational history. Especially the figure of his younger brother, Jhony Saputra, who is known to be young but has already held a prestigious position in his father’s company.

Jhony Saputra’s profile

Jhony Saputra is the younger brother of Liana Saputri alias Liana Jhonlin, who was born in June 2000.

In other words, Jhony has just turned 23 years old but has served as President Commissioner of PT Jhonlin Agro Raya (JAR) since 2022.

Quoted from the official PT JAR website, it was revealed that Jhony’s last education was at Al Azhar High School, South Jakarta and he graduated in 2018.

Even though he is still young, Haji Isam’s youngest son has already made his way as a businessman. Jhony is the owner of PT Araya Argo Lestari since 2017, owner of PT Citra Argo Raya since 2017, owner/shareholder of PT Modal Harapan Bangsa since 2018, and owner/shareholder of PT Surya Mega Adiperkasa since 2020.

Liana Saputri’s profile

Jhony’s educational history seems to be less than that of his older sister, Liana Saputri. The reason is that Liana is known to have studied Business Management and Leadership at Santa Monica College, Los Angeles, United States, in 2018.

Liana, who is Haji Isam’s eldest child, will just turn 25 years old in December 2023. Currently, Liana is married to businessman Putra Rizky and has two children from this marriage.

Wealth of Haji Isam’s Son

Even though they are still young, their wealth is estimated at trillions of Rupiah. Even though they lost Rp. 4.55 trillion in assets, it is said that Liana Jhonlin and Jhony Saputra still have assets amounting to Rp. 1.98 trillion.