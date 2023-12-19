loading…

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers blew up a statue erected by Hamas to memorialize the massacre of 13 soldiers of Israel's elite Golani Brigade in 2014 in Shujaiya, Gaza. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Defense Forces elite soldiers Israel (IDF) from the Golani Brigade claims to have captured Shujaiya square, Gaza City. They then blew up a statue that had been erected Hamas to memorialize the massacre of 13 elite Zionist soldiers in 2014.

Shujaia Square, nicknamed “Palestine Square”, has a statue erected to glorify the attack carried out on the elite Golani Brigade troops during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

On 20 July 2014, at 01.05, an armored personnel carrier (APC) carrying seven elite soldiers from the 13th Golani Battalion exploded due to an explosive device while passing by Shujaiya. All seven soldiers died.

Six other soldiers from the same brigade were also killed in fighting in the area throughout the morning.

“We are here, the 13th battalion, in the place where the Hamas organization erected a statue glorifying the tragedy that befell this brigade during Operation Protective Edge,” said a commander from the 13th Battalion.

“We are sending a clear message to Hamas: wherever such statues are erected, we will come and destroy them,” continued the commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

According to the IDF, after Operation Protective Edge, Hamas then dedicated the victory square at the location with a statue showing a fist coming out of an APC.

The statue also has three discs, one of which bears the name of Oron Shaul, an IDF soldier who died and whose body was held captive by Hamas.

On Monday, nine years after 13 elite Golani Brigade soldiers were killed in Shujaiya, troops from the 188th Brigade combat team, along with the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, took control of the site and destroyed a Hamas statue.

The capture of the infamous “Palestine Square” in Shujaia came days after the IDF claimed another victory in the region.

