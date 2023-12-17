The two coaches of Inter and Milan challenged each other for the first time as players in an Empoli-Inter match, now they will face it on the bench

The old challenge on the wing was projected off the pitch. After a first life between crosses and diagonals, Christian Chivu and Ignazio Abate are thinking on the bench today. From the coaches of the Primavera teams of Inter and Milan, protagonists of a surprising start to the season so far. The Nerazzurri dominate the table undefeated and with 27 points, the Rossoneri are chasing at 26. The direct clash on Sunday will clarify prospects and ambitions. The challenge within the challenge will be precisely that between the two coaches, who have faced each other on the field for five years. At San Siro, but not only.

The first time happened just over 13 years ago, in Tuscany. 1st September 2007. The second day of Serie A featured an Empoli-Inter match at the Castellani that ended up forgotten, with Gigi Cagni on one bench and Roberto Mancini on the other. Both full-backs took over their roles during the second half. Abate replaced Adani in the 66th minute, Chivu came on for Maxwell with a quarter of an hour to go. Inter won 2-0 with a brace from Ibra, the totem of that team. It is curious to note the fates of the protagonists mentioned: Adani became a sports commentator, Maxwell retired in 2017 and with 37 titles accumulated in his career he is one of the 10 most successful players in history. Mancini instead coaches in Arabia after a European Championship win with Italy, Cagni ended his career on the bench in 2017, at Brescia. Then there is Ibra, who is preparing for an exciting challenge in new guises, again with Milan.

After those few minutes at Castellani, Abate and Chivu faced each other 6 more times as players. The balance sheet, in perfect balance, shows 3 victories for each side and a draw, with firsts all in the name of Ibra. The Swede also decided the return match of that championship, scoring the decisive goal of the 1-0 at San Siro from a penalty. A penalty from the Swede then characterized the first Milan derby between the two, the one on 14 November 2010 (won 1-0 by the Rossoneri). With Benitez on the bench of the reigning European champions and Allegri on that of Milan, who won the championship at the end of the season. Chivu and Abate started in the starting eleven, but the Rossoneri was sent off half an hour from the end. In the return match on 2 April 2011, the Devil took the Scudetto away from the Nerazzurri shirts, with a 3-0 score scored by Pato (a brace) and Cassano. Inter, coached by the great former Leonardo, deployed Chivu in central defense that day. The defender was sent off in the 54th minute for a last-man foul on Pato: the match, in fact, ended at that moment.

The pinnacle of the challenges between the two coaches pushes boundaries. At the National Stadium in Beijing, the famous Bird's Nest. It was there that on 6 August 2011 Milan and Inter faced each other – after victories in the championship and Italian Cup respectively – for the Italian Super Cup. The scoresheets tell of 90 minutes without warnings for both, the journalistic archives hand down a match bordering on passability, with some carelessness on both sides. The final result rewarded Milan, who overcame Sneijder's lead with the usual Ibra and Boateng. Worth reviewing, among other derbies, is also the one on the eighteenth day of that season. Inter won 1-0, with a goal from Milito: however, Zanetti's throw for the “Principe” was weighed down like a boulder by the unsuccessful intervention of Abate, the starter. There Chivu entered after an hour in place of Alvarez, playing high on the wing.

The new life of the former defenders today writes different pages. Chivu and Abate, after good careers on the pitch, are making themselves appreciated by youth coaches. The former centre-back has been working with the Nerazzurri youth system since 2018: after moves to Under 14, Under 17 and Under 18 (with which he reached the Scudetto semi-final) in the summer of 2021 he arrived in the Primavera and immediately won the championship, beating Roma in the final after extra time. Abate began his career in the Rossoneri youth team in the summer of 2021, starting from the Under 16s (with which he came close to winning the Scudetto). Last season he moved to the Primavera and achieved the historic goal of the Youth League semi-finals. The two faced each other twice, with a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 success for the Nerazzurri. Modules and tactics aside, their paths have at least a couple of points in common. The first is the intense relationship with the boys trained, central for both. The second is the comfort zone, which must be pushed further and further away to encourage the growth of talent in the right way. A question of ideas, those that rule on the bench.

