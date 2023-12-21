Pollution from the volcano that erupted on Monday could hit Iceland's capital, according to the country's meteorological office.

The eruption, which occurred on the peninsula of Reykjanesin southwestern Iceland, occurred after weeks of intense earthquakes e shocks. The fumes resulting from the event could soon reach Reykjavik.

Circa 4.000 People were evacuated as early as last month from Grindavik, a fishing town threatened by the lava flow. The lava front is now only 3 km from the town and there is fear of the opening of new eruptive vents towards the town.

Only 3 km. That’s all that separates the town of Grindavik from the new eruption site. © AFP/Viken Kantarci pic.twitter.com/jsZdNc7J9L — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) December 20, 2023

Iceland has been experiencing intense volcanic activity for weeks: since the end of October, the region around Reykjavik has recorded an increase in seismic activity. The length of the crack in the volcano is approx 3,5 kmwith the lava flowing at a speed of approx 100-200 cubic meters per second, the Met Office said, adding that this was many times higher than recent eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Agency, in the last 24 hours the maximum activity of the eruption remained around the middle of the fissure that opened on December 18. Seismic activity was relatively constant and there has been little change in deformation since the eruption began. In light of this, the probability of a new eruption forming without warning in the vicinity of Grindavík has decreased in recent hours. The intensity of the eruption however still remains significant and comparable to the Fagradalsfjall eruptions. It has also been shown that the magma can reach quickly the surface, leaving little time to issue warnings.

In the 2010a volcanic eruption caused a plume of ash to rise several kilometers into the atmosphere, causing widespread disruption to air travel in Europe.