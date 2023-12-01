IceBear’s objection has been submitted to the independent objections committee. He recommended that the objections be declared unfounded. The committee does find an adjustment to the amount of the penalty payment reasonable. For this purpose, the company’s daily turnover was taken into account. Annual figures that have now been published showed that these were lower than what the council had originally assumed. IceBear must now pay a penalty for each violation found on the basis of measurements every three months, with a maximum of more than 1.35 million euros. Previously, that maximum was almost 2.8 million euros.