It is not the coldest year, but the end of the year has arrived loaded with truly winter temperatures. Days in which negative degrees are seen again on the thermometer and cars appear covered in ice.

Bad news for those who have to travel first thing in the morning. First of all, because of the inconvenience of removing ice from the windshield. Secondly, because of the danger of encountering a road with patches of ice.

On other occasions we have told how to remove ice from the windshield of our car and, above all, what we should avoid if we want to avoid small damages to the vehicle's glass that can cause us to end the year with an unexpected expense.

But this time we are going to focus on driving, what should be taken into account if ice appears on the road?

Be careful with the ice, this is how we should act

First of all, what we are going to discuss in this article is How should we proceed in case we find ice on the road. We are not talking about snowy roads, where there is obviously ice in the lower area and where we may be forced to drive with chains.

This time we are going to treat the ice banks, small slippery areas that the sun has not melted and that can give us a good scare.

Ice banks on the road form just like on the glass of our car. The moisture at night freezes due to low temperatures and ends up creating an extremely slippery layer of ice on the road. With the passing of the day, the cars, the incidence of the sun's rays and the milder temperatures, it can disappear completely.

But if the temperature is too low, a part of the road remains in shadow for most of the day and the traffic is not dense, ice banks may remain chained for several days. Therefore, not only do we have to Take care during the night or early in the day. Especially on mountain roads, in winter you have to take extreme precautions throughout the day.

If we suspect that the edge of the road may hold an unpleasant surprise for us, the best thing to do is to reduce speed and drive away from the edges, where ice is most likely to accumulate. Ice on the road is especially present in shady (shady) areas of a hillside, next to tunnels and rivers (where humidity increases).

Yes, despite everything, we have lost control, the first thing we have to do is take our foot off the accelerator. The loss of speed will make it easier for us to gain grip. However, in no case should we brake suddenly. Although it may be instinctive, braking hard can cause our car to skid violently, as it will not find traction to move.

Likewise, sudden maneuvers must be avoided. Avoid countersteering hard, as it is easy to lose control. It is better to stay steady and, if you accelerate again, do it gently and keep the steering wheel as straight as possible to gain traction as soon as possible.

In addition, and as far as possible, drive in high gears. The reactions are less violent and more predictable, since we will have less force when pressing the accelerator pedal.

Tips for the whole winter

In addition to the recommended maneuvers on ice, there are some details that we cannot overlook and that will be especially useful when driving on roads where ice banks can lurk.

These tips, despite everything, are mandatory during the winter and good part of the yearin fact:

Increase the safety distance, as we will have greater reaction time in the event of an unforeseen event. If weather conditions are bad, take your foot off the accelerator. Keep an eye on the condition of the tires, it can be the difference between ending up in the ditch or staying on the asphalt. Monitor the condition of the brakes, as they will be of no use if they do not work correctly. Monitor the condition of the lights, because with a simple polishing of the headlights we can gain a lot of visibility.

In addition, some cars come equipped with night vision cameras so they can anticipate the presence of a patch of ice. These use thermal cameras to detect pedestrians or animals. In this case, the low temperature of the asphalt at a specific point will serve as a guide.

