This is Zlatan’s third appearance with the Rossoneri. Furlani: “Bringing him back to the club underlines our commitment to success”

Ibrahimovic returns to Milan, this time with a different role compared to his great return as a footballer in 2020. Zlatan, who left football a few months ago, will have an important managerial role which will be explained in detail by the club. The announcement is expected in the early afternoon. Meanwhile, these are the words of the CEO. Giorgio Furlani in the Financial Times: “Bringing in a leader like Ibra as a consultant to the management team underlines our commitment to the future success of our club.”

Ibra is back: part three. Zlatan returns to the Rossoneri ranks, but not as a footballer. The last time went well: arriving in January 2020 after a couple of seasons in the United States, he managed to bring the team back to the Champions League after seven seasons and win the scudetto in 2022. For the Rossoneri he boasts 93 goals in 163 games. He was Italian champion twice with Milan. He also boasts the 2011 Italian Super Cup in his palmares.