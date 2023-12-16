The Swede was expected at the Rossoneri sports center for the first greeting in his new guise to the management, team and coach. It remains to be seen whether he will be at San Siro on Sunday for Milan-Monza

I postpone yesterday and I postpone today too. Ibrahimovic's debut at Milanello as a super consultant has been postponed to a later date because the Swede – reported in Sweden until yesterday – is not feeling well. A flu attack that upset the plans set up for the farewell to the team, coach and management scheduled at the Rossoneri sports center.

The original plan had put it on the calendar for yesterday, Thursday, the day after the Newcastle away match, but the appointment would have been canceled anyway because Pioli left the team a day off. It therefore seemed like it could be done within twenty-four hours, but Z's health conditions did not make it possible. It remains to be seen whether there will be another attempt on Saturday, for the finishing touches before Monza, or whether Ibra will also be forced to miss the “first match” at San Siro against his friend Galliani.