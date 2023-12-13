Having the Swede as an advisor could prove to be of great help to the coach: with the new figure the club expects a reaction on the pitch

Andrea Masala

12 December 2023 (change at 2.31pm) – MILAN

Devil of an Ibra, here he is again in the Rossoneri. For the third time. The former champion immediately posts portraits of him in the “business boss” version, talks about “coming home”, “love that never ends”, “Booom”. Feelings first, then facts. Certainly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not go unnoticed and go back unnoticed. The official press releases state that he is hired as “senior advisor of the ownership” and that he will also take care of “special projects such as the new stadium”. Beyond the formulas in corporate English, he will be a special advisor to the RedBird leaders, he will have a direct line with Gerry Cardinale, who reserves him “an active role in the future of the club”. But above all he invests in him to make a change on the pitch, Ibra’s natural environment.

The current Milan urgently needs a boost, especially in terms of results that are not so much economic as sporting. After the defeat against Atalanta they slipped to nine points behind leaders Inter, so proclamations about the second star would be off topic. Tomorrow in the Champions League in Newcastle, the Rossoneri risk being eliminated from the cups, without appeal. Ibra may be charismatic and strong, but he doesn’t have superpowers. However, the announcement of his return to the club could bring a breath of fresh air, it would at least serve to shake up an atmosphere that has become dark and heavy. At the same time, it is logical that no one expects miracles: the impact of such a particular figure, so far unique in the Italian panorama, will have to be evaluated in the long term. It may be that, with a couple of right pieces of advice, a first successful reaction will arrive. Never say never. For now, no specific tasks have been announced: it is clear that he will not be the image man or the flag to wave in front of the fans just to create a diversion. In his Milan-ter, Ibra will measure himself in a dimension unknown to him, hand in hand with the entire technical structure. Versatile and curious, we remember him as a testimonial or as the actor who performed in tights at the Sanremo Festival. All very picturesque, but here another game begins for him. It is likely that he will become the liaison officer between the ownership and the team.

It will also depend on how his function is experienced by Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri leaders are ready to rule out from now on that there will be pitch invasions. Zlatan has become Ibra as a great soloist, but he has also shown that he knows how to be an exemplary team player: his years of training at Ajax were an excellent school for him. There at the table, whoever pours the water for himself must also serve the guests: try taking a trip to Amsterdam and you will understand. It’s true that Ibrahimovic is quite bulky, even in terms of media size: on Instagram he has 64 million followers, compared to Milan’s 15… He’s not someone you take and he stays wherever you put him, he usually gets straight to the point, like when he was unleashed in the opposing areas. If you ask him for an opinion, if you entrust him with a task, you don’t just pretend nothing happened: you have to listen to him, otherwise what would you call him to do? Here is the real challenge of Ibra as AC Milan manager: managing himself with intelligence and balance, perhaps with the renunciation of impressive exits. He will have to get used to intervening with discretion: as a man of the world, he could discover an unprecedented diplomatic streak.

In Milan’s interests, the important thing is that Zlatan’s long intercontinental experience is accepted and valued. If Ibra speaks, listen to him, God forbid. He is tall and big, but agile enough to avoid doing damage. Clear rules of engagement must be given to all parties in the play, starting with the coach and the players of a squad that, all things considered, has the means to achieve more. Once upon a time it was repeated: never seen a manager score a goal or provide an assist. In the twentieth century, the adage had its own truth. In 2023 the scenarios have changed, and quite a lot, so the, let’s say, external contribution of a totem like Ibrahimovic could help the club restart with good prospects.

Let’s not forget that many trained and played with him. Without getting caught up in nostalgia and fleeting sensations, the meaning of the Ibra operation would be to help the team and its guide, i.e. Pioli, to regain their lost luster. The same one that Zlatan had given when in 2020, as an experienced attacker, he was the driving force behind a group that seemed adrift. Zlatan will never score again, neither with a bicycle kick nor with a heel or with a header. But he will still have a golden opportunity to always leave his mark, with less spectacular but important numbers this time. Other qualities of him will count. Milan is waiting for him, but don’t expect “everything right away”. Ibrahimovic is welcomed back as a precious reinforcement, he must be handled with care. Starting with himself.

