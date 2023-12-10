The Swede responded evasively to Sky about his return to the Rossoneri. On the plate remains a role very close to Cardinale

The hands are ticking, time is passing and for now everything seems to be at a standstill. Ibra at Milan is considered a more or less done deal, in the sense that there is widespread optimism, but the road to his return to the Rossoneri in another guise evidently still presents some obstacles.

reflection

—

In fact, the Swede, intercepted by Sky at the Milan Premier Padel, remained quite vague: “I don’t know, let’s see, we’re talking and we’ll see what will happen”. Furthermore, Enzo Raiola had also confirmed in recent days that the Swede is continuing to go through a phase of deep reflection. The role that he could (should) see him working for the Devil would be in close contact with Gerry Cardinale, and not in strict terms in the club’s management organization chart.