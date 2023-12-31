The new Rossoneri manager is overseas and will return on January 4th. His presence for the Empoli away game needs to be evaluated

Marco Fallisi

December 30 – 09:43 – MILAN

It won't be the last resort for Milan, says Stefano Pioli, and evidently it isn't for Zlatan Ibrahimovic either: his stay at the seaside in Miami continues, as evidenced by the video posted yesterday by the Swede on his social profiles. After the bicycle kick on the sand on Boxing Day which caused discussion, here is the swimsuit match, with the inevitable selfies with the curious fans surrounding him and the comment “I am Miami beach”. Ibra is still on the other side of the ocean: he will not be at San Siro this afternoon for the very delicate match against Sassuolo and he will not even be seen for the first match of the new year, on 2 January again in Milan against Cagliari, in round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Zlatan will return to Milan on the 4th but some personal commitments already on the agenda, i.e. made before signing for RedBird, could keep him away from Milan for a few more days: his presence in Empoli, on January 7th, is far from certain. Those who expected to see him at the stadium at every Rossoneri match, especially in this moment of crisis, will have to revise their predictions. Including Pioli, who on the eve of the pre-Christmas trip to Salerno had guaranteed for the Swede: “Zlatan will always be with us during the matches”.

messages

—

Yesterday, in a press conference, Pioli returned to the topic and explained that he had been warned by Ibra himself: “He told me that he would leave because he had already made this commitment before returning here, I don't think this is the problem. We're there heard through messages, he asked me how the team trained and what the sensations were, as we always do.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

first time

—

That presence alongside the team, which the fans anxiously awaited, has so far been condensed into a couple of occasions. Since Ibra began his third life at AC Milan, appointed by RedBird as Senior advisor to the owners (as well as operating partner of the US fund), he and the Devil met at Milanello, when Zlatan had spent over 5 hours with the players and coach before the match against Salernitana, and then against Arechi: the totem had gone down to the changing rooms and then watched the match in the stands, next to the CEO. Giorgio Furlani. But no magic: Jovic had grabbed a draw in the 90th minute that looked a lot like a defeat.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED