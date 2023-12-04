IBM is fulfilling the itinerary that has been set out to the letter. In November 2021, it presented Eagle, its 127-qubit quantum processor. A year later and on time like clockwork, it launched Osprey, an ambitious quantum chip equipped with no less than 433 qubits. And now, again a year later, it has just unveiled Condor, a quantum processor that brings together the chilling figure of 1,121 superconducting qubits. Yes, the 1,000 qubit barrier has fallen.

We have known for several years that this moment would come because this chip was an important stop on the path that IBM is scrupulously following, but the fact that we waited for it does not diminish the impact it has caused with its arrival. And the Condor processor represents a firm step towards the long-awaited error correction that will allow quantum computers to face a much wider range of problems than current prototypes.

Condor, Heron and System Two, the cavalry on the assault of quantum computing

It is still not entirely clear how many qubits we need to implement a reliable error correction system that guarantees that the results delivered by quantum computers They are right. During the conversation we had with Ignacio Cirac in June 2021, this highly renowned scientist, unanimously considered one of the founding fathers of quantum computing, gave us some very interesting clues:

The number of qubits will depend on the type of problems we want to solve with quantum computers. To address symbolic problems we will need to have several million qubits. Probably even hundreds of millions of qubits. Right now we are talking about a hundred qubits, so there is a long way to go. There are people who say that with 100,000 qubits perhaps a specific problem can be solved, but in reality many qubits are needed.

The Condor quantum processor brings to the table the scaling capacity of IBM’s superconducting technology

The arrival of the Condor quantum processor is important not only because this chip has surpassed the 1,000 qubit barrier; is even more relevant for the fact that it puts on the table scaling ability of the superconducting technology that IBM engineers have developed. In fact, its qubit density has increased by 50% compared to its predecessors thanks to the innovations introduced in recent months by IBM in the qubit manufacturing process.

However, this American company has not only presented the Condor quantum processor today; It has also unveiled Heron, a quantum chip equipped with 133 qubits with a fixed frequency that is, according to IBM itself, between three and five times more powerful than the 127-qubit Eagle processor. It may surprise us that the Heron chip performs better than Eagle with fewer qubits, but it may do so for a compelling reason: the quality of its logic gates, and therefore its qubits, is higher, making it less prone to errors. external disturbances. And also, on paper, he makes fewer mistakes.





The third product presented today by IBM is Quantum System Two, a next-generation quantum computer equipped with three Heron processors. In addition to integrating these quantum chips, this machine incorporates a new cryogenic infrastructure and third-generation control electronics. The products we have looked into in this article look good, at least on paper, but it is important that we do not overlook that much more is coming. And IBM’s new roadmap suggests that from 2033 Error correction will no longer be an aspiration, so fully functional quantum computers will arrive. Let’s cross our fingers that it does.

