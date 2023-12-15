Christmas is the time of year when air traffic skyrockets. Thousands of Spaniards take a plane to go home to celebrate such important days with their families. However, this year this mobilization of people is in danger due to a strike called by the UGT and CCOO unions in Iberia's handling services. A stoppage that will affect many flights scheduled by the company with departure or arrival in Spain. We explain the setback in case it affects you or your loved ones.

The strike. It is scheduled for December 29, 30 and 31 and January 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, coinciding with some of the busiest peak dates. Supporting the strikes are the 8,000 workers of Iberia Airport Services, the airline's subsidiary that provides its services on the ground: passenger transfer, loading and baggage collection, ramp services, etc.

Which airports and flights are affected? To the 29 national airports where Iberia Airport Services provides service, such as Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife North and South, Ibiza, Seville, Valencia and Bilbao, among others. And to many airlines. Although the strike is called by the Iberia subsidiary, it not only affects the flights of this company and those of the IAG group to which it belongs (Iberia, British Airways, Level, Vueling, Air Lingus and Air Nostrum), but also others to which provides services to third parties at those airports.

The Ministry of Transportation has not released the order that specifies the minimum services, but since these are such important dates, it is very certain that the percentage of flights that are affected will be quite high.

Because? A few months ago Iberia lost the license for the handling service at eight major airports with the exception of Madrid-Barajas after the competition called by Aena, on whom the service depends. The unions are now protesting against the airline because it refuses to create a self-handling service, which they do not consider viable.

If so, the affected workers will be absorbed by a new company awarded to Aena with guarantees of maintaining conditions. However, unions are concerned that this subrogation of contracts to new companies will lead to wage losses for employees.

What does Iberia say? In a statement, they describe the strike as “irresponsible” and consider it a “huge disappointment that irreparably damages the right to vacation and the reunification of families and friends.” Regarding the fears of its workers, the company considers that “a strike is called to defend the acquired social rights” and emphasizes that in this case “no one is minimally affected or threatened” because they are protected by the V collective services agreement. of Earth.

Can it be claimed? Anyone affected by delays and cancellations for this reason will not have the right to request a financial claim from the airline, since, as the claims manager AirHelp has explained, this service has been the responsibility of Aena for years. And this strike occurs for reasons beyond the control of the airline, which exempts it from the responsibility of financially compensating those affected.

What passengers do have the right to do is request an alternative flight. And if they reject this option, they can request a refund of the full amount of the ticket. Furthermore, if extra expenses caused by the interruption of the flight have been generated during the wait, such as food, accommodation or lost luggage, European regulations do require the company to take care of these.

Image: Unsplash

